Our dear sweet Mother, Aunt, Sister, Nana and wife left this Earthly plain Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 to join her little brother Kelly, Mom, Dad and her dearest friend Darla. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 47 years, Michael Wood, her son Jeffrey, daughter Jennifer, her three beloved grandchildren Caleb, Soren and Ezekiel, and her cherished sister Becky.
Cheryl married the love of her life, Michael Kim Wood, on December 15th, 1972 in the Salt Lake City Temple. To this day, that date holds the record as the coldest day in Salt Lake, which was a bit of trivia she absolutely loved to share.
Cheryl spent her life in the true service of others. After graduating from Viewmont High School, she attended the University of Utah, earning her bachelor's degree in nursing. Her career began in the U of U Newborn Intensive Care Unit. After working a few years there, she spent 5 years at Lakeview Hospital on the Women's Special Care Floor before moving to Vernal where she worked for 2 years in General Nursing. After Vernal, Cheryl and Mike found their forever home in Bountiful, Utah and she returned to serving women in the Lakeview Hospital Women's Special Care Floor for another 22 years. She absolutely loved nursing. Taking care of people was her deepest joy.
She also served whole-heartedly throughout different areas in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. For 30 plus years, in the same ward, she would teach youth and adults, be called to the Relief Society Presidency as well as serve as the Relief Society President. She was a constant source of genuine love and care in the lives of so many, for so many years. Her ward family is missing her dearly.
For all who had the privilege of knowing and loving our Cheryl, we know what a void you are feeling. Her love, compassion, comfort and devotion are sorely missed by us all. The greatest way to honor her, is to take care of each other in the genuine way she took care of all of us.
A simple graveside service is planned for Saturday, August 8th at 2:00 pm in the Salt Lake City Cemetery. For the gravesite location, visit www.findagrave.com
and search for 'Albert Gene Hixson.' There is a link that will take you to the map.
