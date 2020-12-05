Cherylanne Westfall-Smith's passing at the age of 63 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord Funeral Home in Center Ossipee, NH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cherylanne in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord Funeral Home website.
Published by Lord Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
