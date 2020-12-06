Menu
Chester Hayes
1945 - 2020
BORN
April 20, 1945
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Moose Lodge
Chester Hayes's passing at the age of 75 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris, TN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ridgeway Funeral Home website.

Published by Ridgeway Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St., Paris, Tennessee 38242
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
LeDon Chapel of Ridgeway Funeral Home
201 Dunlap St, Paris, Tennessee 38242
Ridgeway Funeral Home
