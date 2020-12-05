Menu
Cheyenne Basham
2002 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 2002
DIED
November 22, 2020
Cheyenne Basham's passing at the age of 18 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tishomingo Funeral Home in Tishomingo, OK .

Published by Tishomingo Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
The Minnie Hartwell Memorial Chapel
320 West Main, Tishomingo, Oklahoma 73460
Funeral services provided by:
Tishomingo Funeral Home
