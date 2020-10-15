Our beloved wife, daughter, friend had a great spirit, was pure of heart. She was a friend to anybody in need of help.



She was born and raised in Okinawa, Japan, moved to Utah and loved both places.



Chiaki is survived by her husband, Edward Salas; mother, Mitsue Serikyaku; father, Tokusuke Serikyaku; sister, Rie Miyahira; brother, Tsuskasa Serikyaku; brother, Atsushi Serikyaku; step-son, Desmond Salas; granddaughter, Sayge Salas; granddaughter, Jayde Salas; brother, Jim Salas & wife Olga; sister, Susan Trujillo & husband, Art; sister, Dora Gomez; brother, Tom Salas & wife , Lori and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.



Chiaki's passing will leave a hole in our hearts and she will always be missed.



God bless my wife!





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.