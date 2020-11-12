Chizuko Matsumoto Fukuda 96, one of the sweetest, most loving, people you'll ever meet was born on September 26, 1924 in Fresno, California to Kyujiro Matsumoto and Yayeko Sasaki. She passed away on October 25, 2020 in South Weber, Utah with loved one's present.



As an outgoing little girl, Chizuko spent her early years in Fresno, California. A favorite of the local store owners, Chizuko visited them regularly and always left with handfuls of candy. She never learned to ride a bike. She would laugh that the firemen spent hours trying to teach her to ride, but they could never quite get her to master riding. She performed many dances on stage throughout her early years; she loved to dance the traditional Japanese dances. She told us quite often how proud her dad was when she danced. During World War II, her family was moved to the Jarome War Relocation Center. She spent her high school years there and graduated while in the camp. Living in the camp she had many duties. She was a cook, waitress, and nursing assistant. She spent much of her time helping others. If someone was having a bad day she was there to try and cheer them up. After the war, she moved to Chicago with her older sister Hisako. While there, she worked at the Curtis Candy Company. She moved to Virginia for a short time. Then, her family moved to Washington DC for many years, and then to Maryland. She worked for the Federal Government in the Office of Public Health for many years, where she won many performance awards.



In the early 1960's, she moved to Los Angeles, California where she met the love of her life, Masao Fukuda. They were married April 26, 1964. They spent many happy years living in California. They loved to go camping and entertain family and friends. They were always willing to take out of town family and guests to the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. They had a Pit-bull dog named Junko that was their "baby". Chizuko retired from the Federal Government as an induction officer in 1981. Chizuko and Mas moved to Utah in April 1981 and made their home in Riverdale. They made many good friends there. They grew a huge garden every summer and shared their crops with all their neighbors. She was always sharing her homemade goods with neighbors and friends. She and Mas ran a lawn care business for many years. This kept them very busy and active. She loved to travel to see family whether it was for fun or trying times like funerals. Chizuko and Mas loved to have lunch at the Riverdale Senior center and met many good friends there as well.



Mas passed away on June 26, 2013, after 49 years of marriage. They were so hopeful that they would make it to 50. Chizuko missed him terribly. She would comment that this was the first time in her life she lived alone. In September 2013, we celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends from Maryland to Hawaii. She loved to see everyone that was able to come and had such a great time with them all. A short time later, she moved in with her niece and nephew Steve and Tracie Yamashita, where she spent her remaining six years surrounded by much love, noise and laughter.



Chizuko loved to laugh and almost always wore a contagious smile. She loved and adored all her great nieces and nephews, but especially the ones that were able to visit her. They could spend hours with her playing games, reading books, painting her nails, or bossing her around. She didn't care, and always just did whatever they wanted. She loved each one and made them feel as if they were her favorite. She loved pizza, tacos, hot dogs with onions, and any other American food, even though Uncle preferred traditional Japanese instead. She never had children of her own, so she loved to spoil everyone else's. All the kids in the neighborhood knew they could always get treats from her house. Anyone was welcome at her home, and they would never leave hungry or empty handed. She used to fold dollar bills into frogs or rings and pass them out to friends, family, or cute kids that she saw while out at the store or restaurant. She loved going out to eat and would fight you tooth and nail to be the one to pay the bill. She would try to give you a $50 bill just to pay for your 79-cent drink. She spent her life spreading love, taking care of those around her, and putting others before herself. We could all stand to be a little more like her.



Chizuko is preceded in death by her parents Kyujiro and Yayeko Matsumoto, husband Masao Fukuda, brother Yoshiharu Matsumoto, sister Hisako Matsumoto and beloved pet Junko. She is survived by her brother Hiromu (Irene) Matsumoto of California and sister Sachiko (Jesse) Shimabukuro of Maryland, and many nieces, nephews' great nieces, and great nephews.



Due to Covid-19, a private family graveside service will be held. A public memorial will be held later when it is safer to gather.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.