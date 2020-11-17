Chloe Louise Fowler, 68 years old, of Ogden, Utah died peacefully with family by her side at McKay Dee Hospital on 11/11/2020. She was born 03/18/1952 in Fallon, Nevada to Arnold Kearn Dummar and Chloe Winder Dummar. She was the youngest of 10 children. She graduated from Ben Lomond High School in Ogden and attended some college and trade school. She spent most of her life working as a waitress and she loved to travel. She lived in several states, but always loved the time she lived in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho.
She enjoyed several cruises with family and friends, especially her sister. Over the years, her travels included the Caribbean, Hawaii, Alaska, Rio de Janeiro, Mexico, and most of the U.S. States. She also loved to play Bingo, sewing, making jewelry, cooking and baking, playing pool and even winning trophies in her younger years. She was known for her generosity and nothing meant more to her than her family and friends. She never missed a holiday or birthday for any of them.
She is preceded in death by her two sisters Mary Ellen Dummar and Eva Jean Dummar, four of her brothers: Wallace Dummar, Richard Dummar, Melvin Dummar, and Jess Dummar, her sister-in-law, Veronica Dummar, two nieces and nephews and her parents, Arnold and Chloe. As well as by her son, Daniel Lorin Fowler, and her best friend Pat Jones.
She is survived by her children: Kim Doreen Giordano and husband Tony, Jeana Lea Fowler-Jackson and her husband Rich, and her son John Dee Smith and his wife Tori, as well as her daughter-in-law Julene Fowler. She is also survived by her two older brothers Ray A. Dummar and his wife Hazel and Fred K. Dummar and his wife Sharin, and her beloved sister, Syvella Kalil and her husband Jay, three sisters in-law: Patty Dummar, Pat Marsh and Bonnie Dummar and her best friend, Judy Bacon. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren (so far) and 38 nieces and nephews. She was also expecting her first great-great-grandchild soon. She was very proud of being an Army grandma of her active duty grandsons.
Her children would like to thank family and friends for their outpouring of support during this time. As well as a very special thanks to the ICU unit at McKay Dee Hospital for everything they did for her in her final days. Such great care of her meant the world to her family.
Cremation services were performed by Myers Mortuary of Ogden. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions on her behalf can be made to help cover the funeral services and costs. A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.