Chloe Jackson
2001 - 2020
BORN
June 28, 2001
DIED
November 10, 2020
Chloe Jackson's passing at the age of 19 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Way-Watson Funeral Home in Buena Vista, GA .

Published by Way-Watson Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Way-Watson Funeral Home
1052 Dr. Deryl Hart Road, Buena Vista, Georgia 31803
Funeral services provided by:
Way-Watson Funeral Home
