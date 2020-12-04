Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Chloe Millard
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
Chloe Millard's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home in Bryan, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Chloe in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Trevino-Smith Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Trevino-Smith Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bryan City Cemetery
1111 N. Texas Ave., Bryan, Texas
Funeral services provided by:
Trevino-Smith Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.