Chris Batson
1969 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1969
DIED
November 4, 2020
Chris Batson's passing at the age of 51 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forest Oaks Funeral Home - Jasper in Jasper, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Chris in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Forest Oaks Funeral Home - Jasper website.

Published by Forest Oaks Funeral Home - Jasper on Nov. 23, 2020.
Forest Oaks Funeral Home - Jasper
