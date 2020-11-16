Menu
Chris Jaksa
1954 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1954
DIED
November 14, 2020
Chris Jaksa's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home in Macomb Township, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee-Ellena Funeral Home website.

Published by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, Michigan 48044
Nov
18
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, Michigan 48044
Nov
19
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, Michigan 48044
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, Michigan 48044
