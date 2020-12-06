Menu
Chris Terry
1978 - 2020
BORN
September 25, 1978
DIED
November 13, 2020
Chris Terry's passing at the age of 42 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Spurlin Funeral Home in Stanford, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Spurlin Funeral Home Stanford
411 West Main Street, Stanford, Kentucky 40484
Nov
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Spurlin Funeral Home Stanford
411 West Main Street, Stanford, Kentucky 40484
Funeral services provided by:
Spurlin Funeral Home
