Christ Leventis
1932 - 2020
BORN
July 6, 1932
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Fraternal Order Of Eagles
Helen Greek Orthodox Church
United States Army
Christ Leventis's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schrader Funeral Home in Cheyenne, WY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christ in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Schrader Funeral Home website.

Published by Schrader Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
501 West 27th Street, CHEYENNE, Wyoming 82001
Nov
27
Funeral service
6:00a.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
501 West 27th Street, CHEYENNE, Wyoming 82001
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
501 West 27th Street, CHEYENNE, Wyoming 82001
Funeral services provided by:
Schrader Funeral Home
