Christabel Howell Andrews, 90, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born in Logan, Utah, on January 22, 1930, the daughter of Edward Oreon and Olga Christabell Howell Palmer.



She married Floyd Mathews Andrews at the age of 16 on April 17, 1946 in Logan, Utah. After they were married she attended Cosmetology School. Floyd passed away on January 7, 2012.



Christabel was a loving homemaker, a devoted wife, and mother. She kept her cosmetology license renewed for several years so she could help care for her friends and family over the years. She enjoyed keeping up her flower garden. Christabel worked for many years in the camera department at Kmart.



She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving as Primary President and serving the sister's in the Relief Society. She loved serving others.



Christabel enjoyed knitting, crocheting, square dancing, and camping. She loved spending time with her family and making holidays special for them, as well as doting on her grandchildren. She was always making cookies for them and others.



Christabel is survived by her sons, Dick (Pamela) Andrews, Robert (Cynthia) Andrews, and James (Joyce) Andrews; 16 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-great-grandchildren; and sisters, Betty (Paul) Smith of and Shelia (Ralph) Aardema. She was preceded in death by her daughter, KatyJo Andrews Wiseman; grandson, Matthew Robert Andrews; great granddaughter Jerri Marie Gravenmier, parents; sister, Bonita Wilkinson; brother-in-laws, Billy J Wilkinson, Leland Andrews; and sisters-in-law, and Florence Andrews Purser and her husband Leo Purser and Estella Bluemel Andrews.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Logan City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.