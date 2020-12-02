Christene Donoho's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christene in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home website.
Published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
