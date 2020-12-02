Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christene Donoho
1927 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1927
DIED
November 28, 2020
Christene Donoho's passing at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christene in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Anderson & Son Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Anderson and Son - Lafayette
997 Hwy 52 Bypass E., Lafayette, Tennessee 37083
Funeral services provided by:
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.