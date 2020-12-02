Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christina Caprio
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1928
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Dunmore High School
Christina Caprio's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home in Dunmore, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Anthony's Church
Smith Street, Dunmore, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dear family of Tina,
God bless her loving family and may they rest in the arms our Lord. A dedicated friend of my mother-in-law, Rosebud, and of mine; our special conversations were inspiring, loving, and memorable.
Love and peace,
Mary F Rinaldi
Mary Rinaldi
November 30, 2020