Christina Preston
1953 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1953
DIED
November 9, 2020
Christina Preston's passing at the age of 66 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. in McKeesport, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, Pennsylvania 15132
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bethlehem Baptist Church
716 Walnut Street, McKeesport, Pennsylvania 15132
Robert A. Waters Funeral Home, Inc.
