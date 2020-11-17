Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christina Wages
1972 - 2020
BORN
April 21, 1972
DIED
November 13, 2020
Christina Wages's passing at the age of 48 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by Forbes Funeral Home in Macclenny, FL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Forbes Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Forbes Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Assembly of God
206 N 5th Street, Macclenny, Florida 32063
Nov
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Assembly of God
206 N 5th Street, Macclenny, Florida 32063
Funeral services provided by:
Forbes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.