Christine Jane (Barentine) Ash, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, but peacefully on 10/24/20.
Chris was born 3/24/1963 in Normal, Illinois to Linda (now deceased) and Charles Barentine, and met her husband-to-be Mike in 1980 while her family lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two years later Chris and Mike were married and eventually sealed in the Ogden, Utah LDS temple. They are blessed with three daughters and six grandchildren.
Chris enjoyed cooking, crafts, and traveling. Together with Mike, they traveled to Europe, Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, and a variety of different states. Her greatest loves, however, were animals and her family.
There was almost never a time when Chris didn't have a cat or dog. And whatever animal she had, it became virtually attached to her hip when at home. Chris's pets loved her back as much as she loved them. It wasn't only her own pets that she loved, however, her animal love motivated many of the family fun activities, such as frequent visits to zoos, aviaries, an animal aquariums. It was nearly impossible for her to walk by someone else with a dog and not ask the owner if she could pet their animal.
Her deep and pure love for her family and friends, however, is what she'll be most remembered for. And those friends and family members, like her pets, could feel the depth of her love. She was a caring, kind, and loving wife, mother, sister, daughter, Nana, friend, and in-law.
She is survived by her husband, Michael, her three daughters, Jennifer (Jepson), Brittney (Hyde), and Sharla (Ash), her grandchildren, Hunter, Ember, Taydin, Ryklee, Lylah, and Tryker. She is also survived by her father Charles Barentine, and her brothers Kenneth Barentine and David Barentine.
She will be missed tremendously.
A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am in the Weber Stake Center at 5855 Skyline Drive, South Ogden, Utah.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 9-10:30 am at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations at https://fundafamily.com/Donation.aspx?M=24295&C=24620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.