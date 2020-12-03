Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christine Batley
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 6, 1936
DIED
November 29, 2020
Christine Batley's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ballard Funeral Home in Roswell, NM .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ballard Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ballard Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Covenant Fellowship Church of God
1601 W. McGaffey, Roswell, New Mexico 88203
Funeral services provided by:
Ballard Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.