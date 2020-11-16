Christine Brown's passing at the age of 79 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Rockford, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christine in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care website.
Published by Sundberg Funeral Home & Cremation Care on Nov. 16, 2020.
