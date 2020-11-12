Menu
Christine Callen
1987 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1987
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Christine Callen's passing at the age of 33 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home in Russellton, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home website.

Published by Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road P.O. Box 21, Russellton, PA 15076
Nov
13
Service
10:00a.m.
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road P.O. Box 21, Russellton, PA 15076
Funeral services provided by:
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Our thoughts, prayers, and hugs are being sent to all of you!
Love
The Signorella's
Chanda Signorella
Friend
November 12, 2020
Hello Michelle , I am so very sorry about the lost of your daughter. She was a very beautiful young lady. You have Doris and my thoughts and prayers to help you and your family through this difficult time. God Bless You
Mary CatherineBorland Marsh
November 11, 2020