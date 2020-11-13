Menu
Christine Dukes
1957 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1957
DIED
November 8, 2020
Christine Dukes's passing at the age of 63 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home in Lumpkin, GA .

Published by Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Thomas Funeral Home
218 Surles Street, Lumpkin, Georgia 31815
