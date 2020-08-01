Of Eastmont, Wilkins Twp., age 61, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, July 30, 2020.



Christine was the beloved wife of Patrick J. Hearn for 42 years.



Loving mother of Jessy Jean of Wilkins twp. and the late Theresa Hearn.



Proud and treasured grandmother of Andrew, Aidan, Adrian and Alana.



Sister of Patty Ann (Butch) Bowen, Timothy (Judy) Wisen, Debbie (James) Morgan, Cindy Wisen, Frank (Missy) Wisen and the late Candice (surviving spouse, Patrick) McCann.



Christine is also survived by nieces and nephews.



Christine was a career homemaker who placed her husband, Patrick, her daughters, and grandchildren above any other aspect of her life. She loved to garden and was adept at woodworking. Christine also deeply appreciated animals and the importance of them on our earth. She especially enjoyed caring for Weimaraners and she rescued over 50 feral cats over the years.



There will not be a visitation of service.



Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350.

Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2020.