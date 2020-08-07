Christine W. (Slaughter) Hicks passed away on August 2, 2020 in her home from a long battle with cancer. She was born on March 4, 1959, to Samuel B. Slaughter and Amelia H Williamson in Ogden, Utah. She attended Ben Lomond High where she graduated in 1977. She married Stacey W. Hicks on September 23, 1978, in Ogden, Utah.



Christine worked for Fresenius Medical Care for 16 years, before that she worked for SK Insulation. She was on the swimming team in high school. She loved oil painting and was a true artist. Mom loved camping, fishing, listening to oldies, and good company. She enjoyed her trips to Wendover. She enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids with any sports or dancing they did. She was their biggest fan. She was a very independent woman and could fix anything with Duct tape. She spent years with her husband and friends on bowling leagues.



Chris was a true angel on earth, would help anyone in need. She was the best daughter, sister, mom, and grandma in the world. She was also the neighborhood mom, anyone could come to her for anything. Chris always had a way to make everyone feel welcomed and loved. She danced with her sisters Charlene and Pam on T.V. with the blue door swingers. She truly enjoyed dancing, spending time with her mom, siblings, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. Mom was so strong! The battle with cancer was not an easy one, but she never showed us her pain.



Christine is survived by her mother Amelia H. Slaughter, four siblings, Sandra Cordon, Charlene Slaughter, Sam (Dana) Slaughter and Pam (Wayne) King. Three daughters, Raquel (Jesse) Fowers, Shanel Hicks and Serenity Cummings. Ten grandkids, four great-grandkids, and many other kids and grandkids she called her own.



Christine is preceded in death by her husband Stacey W. Hicks, her dad Samuel B. Slaughter, Joyce Ann Slaughter, Darrell Cordon, Debbie Slaughter and many other friends and family.



We want to send a special thanks to Diana Higgs, her IHC home care nurse and all of the hospice team and medical staff through this journey. We will forever love and cherish our memories of you! Miss you already!



A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 11:00 A.M at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park, 836 36th St Ogden, Utah 84403.





