Christine Jane Kay - 1964-2020- Brigham City



Christine Jane Kay was born on October 25, 1964 and was called home to her Heavenly Father on June 29, 2020. Christine was born to Arlin John Kay and Linda Jane Slaugh. She was raised in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School.

Christine married Raphel Rudd, in 1984. Together they had a son, Joshua John Rudd. They were later divorced.

Christine loved her cats and all of her strays. She loved grandkitties more than she did any people. She is furvived by, Dotty, Foxy the twin girls, Forest, White Kitty, Lil Grey, who she rescued out of the creek. She was greeted in Heaven by, Shooper, Gussy, Lil Kitty, Patchy, & Socky. She loved furry babies more than anything. She was an amazing animal whisperer. She is also furvived by her grand kitties, Spaz, Addison Mae, Jaxson, Peanut, & Baby Jane, who she didn't get to meet so we named baby after her.

She had an astounding collection of Barbies and shot glasses from all over the world, thanks to friends and family who traveled and some she brought back when she traveled. There are hundreds of shot glasses, a few hundred barbies, and boxes of comic books.

Road trips were always a bonus with her or just pick up and going once in a while.



She loved every job she had at 7-11 in North Brigham City, but she really loved her job at the Noosun Dairy in West Corrine Utah. She weighed the trucks and gave everybody a hard time all the time. She had nicknames for everyone.



She was an amazing baker and cook. She taught her son Josh, how to cook. Started teaching her daughter-in-law Casey how to bake. All of her recipes were written on napkins. She had some fun times teaching us kids how to do this stuff.



Christine loved her music. Her favorite song - I don't want to miss a thing - Areosmith. She loved Ray Stevens, Rod Stewart - Forever Young. She dedicated that song to her son Josh. She loved watering the lawn and watching the grass grow with her dad. She would go hunting with her dad. She loved her coffee. Probably a gallon a day. Christine never went anywhere without taking a tub, doing her hair, and putting her face on.



Christine leaves behind her son, Joshua John (Cassandra Rose) Rudd; 5 Grand Kitties; Mother, Linda Kay; two brothers Robert (Debbie) Kay, Brent (Judy) Kay; a niece, Laura (Ray) Benson.



She was welcomed by her father, Arlin John Kay; Sister-in-law, Judy Lynn Whitaker Kay; and grandparents on both sides.



The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.





