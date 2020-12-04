Menu
Christine Kammerdiener
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1935
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
University Of Pittsburgh
Christine Kammerdiener's passing at the age of 85 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Copeland Funeral Home in Moon Township, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Church
1 Parish Place, Moon Township, Pennsylvania 15108
Funeral services provided by:
Copeland Funeral Home
