Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christine Kegley
1995 - 2020
BORN
January 14, 1995
DIED
November 21, 2020
Christine Kegley's passing at the age of 25 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Long Beach, MS .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:30p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, MS 39560
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
November 25, 2020
I had the privilege to be one of Christine’s elementary teachers.She was a pleasure to have in class and always worked hard to do her best. May GOD bless Christine and her family at this difficult time.
Coach Guess
Teacher
November 22, 2020