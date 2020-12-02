Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christine O'Connor
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Roman Catholic
Christine O'Connor's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stauffer Funeral Home in Frederick, MD .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stauffer Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Stauffer Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Funeral services provided by:
Stauffer Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.