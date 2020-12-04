Menu
Christine Palmer
1938 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1938
DIED
September 28, 2020
Christine Palmer's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, September 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home in Chester, PA .

Published by Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Saint Daniels United Methodist Church
315 Edwards St, Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
Oct
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Saint Daniels United Methodist Church
315 Edwards St, Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
Funeral services provided by:
Lewis M. Hunt-Irving Funeral Home
