Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christine Petitti
1962 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1962
DIED
November 8, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Christine Petitti's passing at the age of 58 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christine in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Memorial service
10:00a.m. - 5:00p.m.
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd, Alexandria, VA 22302
Funeral services provided by:
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Christine was a very loving soul. At every turn she was willing to help anyone that she could. She will be missed by me and all of the Knights of Columbus members. She would always help with cooking duties when the Knights had dinners for the church families. May you rest in peace my dear sister, your fight has ended. Now your home with our Lord Jesus Christ. Much Love Always, Your Brother in Christ. Mart
Mart Gerard Harper
November 12, 2020