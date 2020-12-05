Menu
Christopher Aleman
1989 - 2020
BORN
November 11, 1989
DIED
July 14, 2020
Christopher Aleman's passing at the age of 30 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Krestridge Funeral Home in Levelland, TX .

Published by Krestridge Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
