Christopher Babbitt
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 2, 1958
DIED
November 24, 2020
Christopher Babbitt's passing at the age of 62 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Griffith, IN .

Published by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
Peace to Chris's family and friends. Rest well Bro.
A friend
November 30, 2020
I worked with Chris at Arcelor. Chris was always friendly and helpful. That was impressive in the often tough environment of the mill. God Bless Chris and his family.
Kevin Vana
November 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. Knew him during the Little League years. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends.
Mr & Mrs Ermilo Ducret Sr.
November 29, 2020
Our sincere condolences. May he rest with the angels.
Cousins Bob and Annette Edge
November 29, 2020
Chris "Paw Babbitt" was loved by so many. Just look at his smile in this pic... It says it all. He was so full of life...A GREAT GUY! A strong man with a soft heart and a great provider with so much love for his family. My heart is with the entire Babbitt family, I love you all and I am SO sorry for your loss.
Michelle Jusko
November 29, 2020