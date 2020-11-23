Menu
Christopher Bunsey
1939 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1939
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Christopher Bunsey's passing at the age of 81 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ferfolia Funeral Home in Sagamore Hills, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ferfolia Funeral Home website.

Published by Ferfolia Funeral Home on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Barnabas Catholic Church
9451 Brandywine Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067
Funeral services provided by:
Ferfolia Funeral Home
