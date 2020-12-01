Menu
Christopher Burgette
1981 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1981
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
Grandview Memorial Park
Christopher Burgette's passing at the age of 39 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Royal Hall Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Royal Hall Funeral Home website.

Published by Royal Hall Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Grandview Memorial Gardens
2809 N. US 421 Hwy, Clinton, North Carolina 28328
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Grandview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Royal Hall Funeral Home
