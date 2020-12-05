Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christopher Cecil
1952 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1952
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
United States Air Force
Christopher Cecil's passing at the age of 67 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christopher in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Logos Baptist Church
736 S Shady Lane, Dothan, Alabama 36301
Dec
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Logos Baptist Church
736 S Shady Lane, Dothan, Alabama 36301
Funeral services provided by:
Ward-Wilson Funeral Home - Dothan
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.