Christopher Edwards
1985 - 2020
BORN
January 12, 1985
DIED
November 29, 2020
Christopher Edwards's passing at the age of 35 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton in Clanton, AL .

Published by Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Ellison Memorial Funeral Home - Clanton
