Christopher Hanks
1972 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1972
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Christopher Hanks's passing at the age of 48 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado in Alvarado, TX .

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home
200 E Patton St, ALVARADO, Texas 76009
Funeral services provided by:
Clayton Kay Vaughan - Alvarado - Alvarado
