Christopher Hillenberg
1998 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1998
DIED
November 18, 2020
Christopher Hillenberg's passing at the age of 21 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory in Logansport, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Gundrum Funeral Home & Crematory
