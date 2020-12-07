Menu
Christopher Joseph
1974 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1974
DIED
December 3, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Christopher Joseph's passing at the age of 46 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson Funeral Home in Aynor, SC .

Published by Johnson Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Pisgah United Methodist Church
1600 Pisgah Church Road, Galivants Ferry, South Carolina 29544
Funeral services provided by:
Johnson Funeral Home
