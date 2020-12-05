Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christopher Lee
1922 - 2015
BORN
May 27, 1922
DIED
June 7, 2015
ABOUT
Royal Air Force
Christopher Lee's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, June 07, 2015 has been publicly announced by Pilar Funeral Home in Garland, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christopher in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pilar Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pilar Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Pilar Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.