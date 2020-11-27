Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Christopher Lesniewski
1948 - 2020
BORN
August 2, 1948
DIED
November 24, 2020
Christopher Lesniewski's passing at the age of 72 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christopher in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home on Nov. 27, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Interment
10:30a.m.
DFW National Cemetery
2000 Mountain creek pkwy, dallas, Texas 75211
Funeral services provided by:
Roberts Family Affordable Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.