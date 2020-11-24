Christopher Pignoli's passing at the age of 79 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. in Greensburg, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christopher in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 24, 2020.
