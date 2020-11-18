Menu
Christopher Severino
1980 - 2020
BORN
April 22, 1980
DIED
November 15, 2020
Christopher Severino's passing at the age of 40 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

Published by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Claudia & Chris I am so very sorry to hear of Chris's passing. My heart goes out to you both and to Dana. May God hold you all in his hands during this time of grief.
Andrea Bonazzoli
Friend
November 18, 2020
a loved one
November 17, 2020
Claudia & Chris
I am terribly sorry to hear about the loss of Chris. My heart aches for you and your family during this time of grief.
Michelle Onofrio
Friend
November 17, 2020
Rip Chris, May God comfort you and also guide you to watch over your children and Dana
Dolores and Tony Scalesse Jr
Friend
November 17, 2020
Chris was an amazing man, friend and father. You will be truly missed brother.
Martin Manson Jr
Friend
November 17, 2020