Christopher Slezak
1972 - 2020
BORN
October 26, 1972
DIED
November 25, 2020
Christopher Slezak's passing at the age of 48 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home in Macomb Township, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lee-Ellena Funeral Home website.

Published by Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd, Macomb, Michigan 48044
Dec
4
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Community
44633 Utica Road, Utica, Michigan 48317
Dec
4
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Community
44633 Utica Road, Utica, Michigan 48317
Dec
4
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Community
44633 Utica Road, Utica, Michigan 48317
Funeral services provided by:
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
0 Entries