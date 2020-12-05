Christopher Smyers's passing at the age of 31 on Saturday, October 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron in New Franklin, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christopher in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron website.
Published by House of Eberhardt Funeral Home - Akron on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.