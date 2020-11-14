Menu
Christopher Vining
1964 - 2020
BORN
December 21, 1964
DIED
November 5, 2020
Christopher Vining's passing at the age of 55 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Funeral Mass
2:00p.m.
Holy Cross Catholic Church
901 Elizabeth St, Joliet, Illinois 60435
Funeral services provided by:
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
