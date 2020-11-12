Menu
Christos Stamopoulos
1944 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1944
DIED
November 9, 2020
ABOUT
Lakeview Cemetery
Christos Stamopoulos's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. in Upton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Christos in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Published by Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church,
97 Walcott St, Pawtucket, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Pickering & Son Upton Funeral Home, Inc.
Rest In Peace my good friend
Ronnie Allen
November 11, 2020