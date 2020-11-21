Menu
Christos Zachariadis
1924 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1924
DIED
November 16, 2020
Christos Zachariadis's passing at the age of 96 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home in Fayetteville, NC .

Published by Rogers and Breece Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Rogers and Breece Funeral Home
500 Ramsey St, Fayetteville, NC 28301
Nov
20
Service
6:30p.m.
Trisagion
Rogers & Breece Funeral Home
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
GUEST BOOK
He made everyone he met feel like part of his family. I know Sharon and I both loved visiting with him, Miss America (mom) and James and Elias at the restaurant. Our deepest sympathies to the entire Zachariadis family. Greece has lost an amazing son.
Alan Womack
Friend
November 19, 2020