Christy Lee Jones, passed away, July 19, 2020 in Kaysville, Utah. Christy had a quiet soul coupled with a gregarious heart and an infectious sense of humor. She was every single one of her nieces' and nephews' "favorite Aunt", and she reminded them of this daily.Christy "Ceej" was born July 20, 1971 in Provo, UT, to parents Mike and Joan Jones. She graduated from Davis High School where she shined academically in the classroom and athletically on the soccer field, and on the basketball & tennis courts. Christy had a passion for helping those in need and chose to pursue a career in the medical field. She received her Bachelor of Science from the University of Utah and continued her studies at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette - where she obtained her Master of Science in Speech-Language Pathology. Christy excelled in her career which took her to New Mexico, Washington, Colorado and concluded in Utah. She loved her patients, co-workers and the many friends she made along the way.Christy was a tremendous chef who commanded the kitchen at every family gathering. She loved to cook but she loved playing with her nieces and nephews even more. As soon as dinner was over, you could always find Christy in a room filled with laughter and excitement as she introduced a new game to her nieces and nephews.Christy was a caring daughter, sister, co-worker and a best friend and confidant to many. She is survived by her parents, Mike and Joan Jones, siblings, Doug Jones, Stacy (Aaron) Hatch, Scott (Nicole) Jones, Adam (Iris) Jones, nieces and nephews, Jenessa (Spencer) Tippetts, Jaycee (Broc) Hill, Christopher, Preston, Tessa, Nixsen, Knox, Zax, Axel, Kamryn, Liam, Harper and Kai. Preceded in death by her faithful and loving pup, Ashley Boo.We will see you on the other side, Ceej. We will continue to love you always and forever. Love, peace and chicken grease!In lieu of flowers, the family has established a GoFundMe account to help offset costs associated with Christy's passing.Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.